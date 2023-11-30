Innovation Propels Growth, Competitiveness, Fiscal Viability - Azerbaijani Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Innovation is a
catalyst for growth, competitiveness and financial sustainability,
Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said at
InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.
"Innovation is more than a buzzword; it is the heartbeat of the
national economy, a driving force for growth, competitiveness, and
financial sustainability. They promote entrepreneurship and job
creation, as well as attracting talent and investment, which
stimulates economic development. Countries can also adapt to
shifting global markets and technological breakthroughs through
innovation, assuring their continuous relevance and sustainability
in a volatile economic context. The transformative process of
generating, developing, and implementing new ideas to make a
positive impact is known as innovation," he said.
According to him, innovation encompasses three critical
aspects.
"To begin, innovation is founded on a novel concept. Not every
concept may be used in this way; the idea that sparks the invention
process must be distinct. Second, it is a method. There is no true
innovation if a person merely has a fresh idea that is not then
realized and put into effect. Third, innovation should have a
positive impact, such as meeting an unmet need or improving an
existing product," Aliyev added.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
