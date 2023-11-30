COP28 Conference Opening In Dubai

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) opens today in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Trend reports.

The 18th Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) and the 5th Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA) are also scheduled during the conference.

The conference will last until December 12 where Azerbaijan will be represented by a pavilion at COP28 for the first time.

The National Pavilion, jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will cover the theme "Pioneering Sustainable Solutions for Climate Resilience" at COP28.

The interactive pavilion will provide information on Azerbaijan's climate change policy, the Azerbaijani government's attempts to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, and other projects in this field

