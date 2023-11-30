COP28 Conference Opening In Dubai

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The 28th
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP28) opens today in Dubai (United Arab Emirates),
Trend reports.
The 18th Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) and
the 5th Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA) are
also scheduled during the conference.
The conference will last until December 12 where Azerbaijan will
be represented by a pavilion at COP28 for the first time.
The National Pavilion, jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, will cover the theme "Pioneering
Sustainable Solutions for Climate Resilience" at COP28.
The interactive pavilion will provide information on
Azerbaijan's climate change policy, the Azerbaijani government's
attempts to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, and other projects
in this field
