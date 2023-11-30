Azerbaijan To Open Its First Digital Opportunities Center In Baku - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The first
Digital Opportunities Center in Baku is planned to be put into
operation next year, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy Minister
Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.
"The Ministry of Economy intends to open the first Digital
Opportunities Center in Baku next year. This center will assist our
companies in innovating and digitizing their operations in order to
boost productivity and competitiveness. Simultaneously, our
inventors will be able to showcase their digital breakthroughs at
this center. We also intend to develop a complete support package
to assist our companies throughout the digitalization and
innovation processes. We will support our entrepreneurs and
innovators throughout the innovation process, from conception to
development and development to implementation, because we perceive
innovation as a process," he said.
The deputy minister noted that the Ministry of Economy is also
focusing on new technologies such as City Digital Twins, which will
bring innovation that will benefit society and the state.
"Recognizing the critical significance of a skilled digital
workforce in the advancement of our country, we have begun
collaborating closely with other ministries and government
organizations. Our joint efforts are targeted at cultivating and
growing digital talent in our country, which aligns with our
national priorities of competitive human capital and modern
innovation space," he added.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
