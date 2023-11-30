Terrorist Attack In Jerusalem Leaves Several People Injured

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A terrorist
attack occurred in Jerusalem, the Israeli TV channel said, Trend reports.
According to the broadcaster, at least eight individuals were
hurt in the terrorist incident, and the terrorist was
neutralized.
On October 7, Israel was subjected to a coordinated strike. From
the start, a huge rocket bombardment from Gaza Strip territory was
launched, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and
air.
Following a huge missile attack from the Gaza Strip, Israel
declared a state of war. Furthermore, Israel Defense Minister Yoav
Gallant announced a massive reservist gathering.
