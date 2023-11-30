Azerbaijan Lines Up To Become ICT Export Hub - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan is
working to make the country a hub for the export of ICT products,
Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transportation
Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.
"Aside from an ICT export center, steps should be taken to
establish an outsourcing hub, an innovation hub, and a business
hub. Typically, many large-population countries become business
hubs. However, given Azerbaijan's small population and lack of
direct access to the world ocean, becoming an innovation hub is
more advantageous. In this sense, we should entice the world
community and have a legal foundation for doing so," he said.
According to him, the innovation hub has several key
components.
"The above-mentioned components include providing fair market
access, the rule of law, developing a culture, a way of thinking
about diversity, and having the required infrastructure, including
internet access. I'd like to mention that by the end of this year,
the country will have 100 percent high-speed internet," the
minister added.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107514151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.