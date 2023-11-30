Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 328,760

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 328,760 troops in Ukraine (+1,180 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and November 30, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,551 tanks (+13 over the past day), 10,340 armored fighting vehicles (+28), 7,909 artillery systems (+1), 910 multiple launch rocket systems, 600 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,361 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+13), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,954 unmanned aerial vehicles (+10), 1,124 special equipment units (+3). A total of 1,567 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on November 29, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched two strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two more strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.