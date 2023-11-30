Ten Injured As Russians Fire Six S-300 Missiles At Donetsk Region's Pokrovsk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 30, 2023, Russian troops fired six S-300 missiles at the Donetsk region's Pokrovsk district in one attack.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The enemy shelling affected the Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad communities. Ten civilians were reported injured, including four children. Five more people are likely remaining trapped under the rubble. Police officers and rescuers continue working at the scene.

According to the preliminary data, Russian projectiles caused damage to one apartment block and nine detached houses, as well as a police department, cars and garages.