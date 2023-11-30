Ukraine's Air Defense Units Intercept 14 Enemy Shahed-Type Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night Ukrainian forces downed 14 out of 20 Russian combat drones over the country's southern, eastern and central regions.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the night of November 30, 2023, the enemy launched 20 Shahed-type combat drones from two directions: the temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk,” the report states.

Additionally, Russian occupiers struck the Donetsk region with eight S-300 guided surface-to-air missiles.

The fighter jets, surface-to-air missile units and mobile fire teams of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy attack.