Baku Hosts International Conference On Human Rights

"Human Rights - 75 Baku Conference: Promoting Universality and
Indivisibility to Address Global and National Challenges,"
dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of
Human Rights, is an international conference being held at the
joint organisation of the Office of the Commissioner for Human
Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Delegation to the
UN, and the Bar Association.
The meeting was attended by Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, UN
Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, Chairman of
the Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis Zahid Oruj, Deputy
Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, Chief Human Rights Advisor of the
UN Office in the South Caucasus Vladimir Shkolnikov,
Opening the event with an introductory speech, Ombudsman Sabina
Aliyeva noted that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the
75th anniversary of which is celebrated this year, is the basis and
example of the formation of the national legislative base of UN
member states, including Azerbaijan.
The Commissioner noted that ensuring and promoting human rights
and freedoms in Azerbaijan is always at the centre of attention,
the legislative base is constantly being improved in accordance
with international legal norms, and wide opportunities are being
created to accelerate the implementation of the UN Sustainable
Development Goals.
