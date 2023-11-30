-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SCC Warns Citizens About Cyber Attacks


11/30/2023 2:15:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The State Customs Committee (SCC) has issued a statement to citizens regarding the recent cyber attacks, Azernews reports.

Referring to the committee, the statement reads:

"Apart from the measures taken towards digitalization, the committee is also focusing on information security and cyber security. In view of the recent cyber attacks, we urge our citizens to be vigilant against the various kinds of traps prepared by cyber fraudsters. We urge our citizens to be careful with electronic accounts, and personal and card data and to pass them on to third parties. We recommend not to pass them on."

MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107514143

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search