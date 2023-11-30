SCC Warns Citizens About Cyber Attacks

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The State Customs Committee (SCC) has issued a statement to
citizens regarding the recent cyber attacks, Azernews reports.
Referring to the committee, the statement reads:
"Apart from the measures taken towards digitalization, the
committee is also focusing on information security and cyber
security. In view of the recent cyber attacks, we urge our citizens
to be vigilant against the various kinds of traps prepared by cyber
fraudsters. We urge our citizens to be careful with electronic
accounts, and personal and card data and to pass them on to third
parties. We recommend not to pass them on."
