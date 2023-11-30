SCC Warns Citizens About Cyber Attacks

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The State Customs Committee (SCC) has issued a statement to citizens regarding the recent cyber attacks, Azernews reports.

Referring to the committee, the statement reads:

"Apart from the measures taken towards digitalization, the committee is also focusing on information security and cyber security. In view of the recent cyber attacks, we urge our citizens to be vigilant against the various kinds of traps prepared by cyber fraudsters. We urge our citizens to be careful with electronic accounts, and personal and card data and to pass them on to third parties. We recommend not to pass them on."