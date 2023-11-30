Christmas Tree Lighting At Shangri-La Colombo

Shangri-La Colombo welcomed the Christmas season with its Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. From warm smiles to merry moments, the festive spirit in the air made it a truly memorable evening.

