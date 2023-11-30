China's Spurious Claim To Lebensraum In The South China Sea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As US President Joe Biden recently attempted to charm Chinese President Xi Jinping into standing down from his imperial ambitions of obtaining more Lebensraum for his country, all should question Xi's right to claim dominion over the South China Sea.

Without legal authority or historic precedent, China has audaciously and arrogantly claimed most of the South China Sea as its“domestic” waters.

By militarizing its presence in the South China Sea and harassing Philippine vessels (and also shadowing American ships and planes), China is risking war.

On November 25, near the Paracel Islands, China deployed naval and air forces to“track, monitor and warn away” the US destroyer Hopper.

China said the incident“proves that the United States is an out-and-out security risk creator in the South China Sea.”

On November 27, the US Seventh Fleet issued a statement that:

Also this month, the US and China held“candid” talks on maritime issues, including the contested South China Sea, where Washington underlined its concerns about what it called“dangerous and unlawful” Chinese actions.

In late October, Chinese coast-guard and maritime-militia vessels“recklessly harassed and blocked” Philippine Coast Guard boats on their way to resupply a Manila-held outpost in the South China Sea . One Chinese ship fired a water cannon at a supply boat, Philippine forces said.

Ship-tracking data showed at least two dozen Chinese vessels, including large ships of the China Coast Guard, descending on Philippine-controlled Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands archipelago.

Map evidence

Decades ago when he was US ambassador to Thailand, my father bought an old naval map of Southeast Asia showing in great detail the entire South China Sea.

In that expanse of water, not one Chinese name appears.

The only places identified with Chinese names are on the coasts of Hainan Island and the Chinese mainland.