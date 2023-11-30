Japan Automakers Falling Behind China's EV Overdrive

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors announced in October 2023 that it was pulling out of a joint venture with the Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) amid declining sales and fierce competition from electric and hybrid vehicles.



The decision highlights the broader challenges that foreign automakers face in China and the significant shifts in the global automotive sector.

GAC

is one of China's leading automotive manufacturers that serves as a local partner for several Japanese automakers, including Toyota, Honda and Subaru.



These joint ventures have enhanced GAC's production capabilities while opening up China's vast car market to foreign manufacturers. This collaboration aligns with the government's“technology for market” strategy, introduced in the 1990s to bolster its domestic automobile industry.

Auto production

surge d as a result, climbing from a mere 500,000 units in 1998 to over 10 million by 2009, and will likely reach 30 million by the end of 2023. Electric vehicles (EVs)

have fueled

much of this growth.



China is the world's leading EV producer and boasts the largest EV market, accounting for nearly

60 % of all EVs globally. The country's stronghold on sector patents and dominance in

battery supplies

further solidifies its position.

Mitsubishi's departure from China is a consequence of this market shift away from traditional combustion engine vehicles. As China becomes a prominent player in EV supply chains and production, it could disrupt nations reliant on the automobile manufacturing industry, as well as the embedded networks of component and parts suppliers.