Henry Kissinger Is Dead

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Henry Kissinger was the ultimate champion of the United States' foreign policy battles. The former US secretary of state died on November 29 2023 after living for a century.

The magnitude of his influence on the geopolitics of the free world cannot be overstated. From World War II, when he was an enlisted soldier in the US Army, to the end of the Cold War, and even into the 21st century, he had a significant, sustained impact on global affairs.

From Germany to the US and back again

Born in Germany in 1923, he came to the United States at age 15 as a refugee. He learned English as a teenager and his heavy German accent stayed with him until his death.

He attended George Washington High School in New York City before being drafted into the army and serving in his native Germany. Working in the intelligence corps, he identified Gestapo officers and worked to rid the country of Nazis. He won a Bronze Star .

Kissinger returned to the US and studied at Harvard before joining the university's faculty. He advised moderate Republican New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller – a presidential aspirant – and became a world authority on nuclear weapons strategy.

When Rockefeller's chief rival Richard Nixon prevailed in the 1968 primaries, Kissinger quickly switched to Nixon's team.

In the Nixon White House, he became national security advisor and later simultaneously held the office of secretary of state. No one has held both roles at the same time since.