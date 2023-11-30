Russia voices worry around condition in West Bank

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed her apprehension on Wednesday regarding the condition in the West Bank.



During a press conference in Moscow, Zakharova noted a significant escalation in violence in this part of the occupied Palestinian territories since the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas commenced on October 7.



"According to the UN, during this time, 231 Palestinians, including 59 children and teenagers, were killed by Israeli security forces and settlers. At least 143 Palestinian families -- more than a thousand people -- were forced to leave their homes," she stated.



Zakharova also highlighted tensions in Jerusalem, emphasizing an increased frequency of provocations against Christians. She specifically mentioned a dispute between the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and a pro-settlement Israeli organization.



This dispute arose when the Israeli organization initiated preparations for construction on a contested plot without awaiting a court ruling.



"We call on the Israeli authorities to take measures to ensure a fair solution to this sensitive issue within the framework of the law. We believe that the rights of all religious communities in the country should be protected to the same extent," she declared.



In response to a statement by US President Joe Biden endorsing a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Zakharova commented that he did not specify when Washington intends to begin implementing it in practice.



She stressed that the US course "easily changes by 180 degrees depending on the interests and moods in American ruling circles," quoting as an instance the Iran nuclear deal, which was inked by one US administration and ditched by another.

