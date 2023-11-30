US Congress members gather in hunger strike urging for lasting ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On the third day of a five-day hunger strike launched in front of the White House, a coalition of U.S. Congress members, activists, state legislators, as well as figures like Cynthia Nixon gathered.



They are advocating for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. Representative Rashida Tlaib, the sole Palestinian-American member of Congress, addressed the crowd during a candlelight vigil, stating that millions of Americans are urging an end to the violence.



“There is nothing humanitarian, my friends, about giving innocent civilians a few days of rest before they are bombed again,” she stated.



“We are calling for a permanent end to the violence and not a break in the violence,” she also declared. “The temporary pause is not enough. We need a permanent cease-fire now.”



Reflecting on White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's characterization of a coalition of progressive Democrats, including herself, as "repugnant and disgraceful" when they initially advocated for a cease-fire in Gaza, Tlaib offered a response: “Well, let me say this: the bombing of innocent civilians and children is repugnant and disgraceful.”



“The refusal to support a cease-fire and an end to violence and the killing is repugnant and disgraceful,” she continued.



Observing the increasing demands for a cease-fire within the United States and globally, Tlaib remarked: “We will continue to demand a permanent cease-fire, demand immediate delivery of enough humanitarian aid to Gaza, demand the release of all hostages and those arbitrarily detained, and demand that every American, those who are left, come home and demand that the Palestinian people live free from occupation.”

