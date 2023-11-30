Hundreds protest in Spain to express solidarity with Palestinian people

(MENAFN) Late on Wednesday, demonstrators in cities across Spain marched through the streets to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people.



At the demonstration in Madrid’s central square, Spanish lawmaker Ione Belarra urged for a conclusion to the genocide and to get “those responsible for this barbarity to the International Criminal Court.”



The demonstration in the capital was arranged under the slogan “No to the partition of Palestine” on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. A considerable number of protesters, among the hundreds who gathered, displayed signs advocating for a fair and just peace.



In various cities such as Barcelona, Oviedo, and Valladolid, protesters took to the streets, calling for a lasting cease-fire just before the expiration of the humanitarian pause agreement between Israel and Hamas.



The Workers' Commissions (CCOO), one of the country’s major unions, played a role in organizing these protests, with its members expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and demanding an end to the violence.



On Tuesday night, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz met with the Palestinian ambassador to convey her support.



“The Palestinian cause is the human cause,” she said in a post on social media.



Medical professionals associated with the Spanish chapter of Doctors Without Borders have issued a plea for humanity in the Gaza Strip.



“The attacks on hospitals and the civilian population must stop now,” one of the group’s doctors declared in a video.

