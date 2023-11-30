WHO announces delivery of fuel to 2 hospitals in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the delivery of fuel to two hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.



The ongoing conflict initiated by Israel on October 7 has led to restrictions on fuel entry into the enclave.



In spite of this, limited amounts have been brought into Gaza under UN supervision in recent days, with only small quantities reaching the northern regions of the territory.



"The WHO and partners delivered 7,000 liters of fuel to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and 3,500 liters to Al Sahaba Hospital in northern Gaza," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated.



Additionally, he mentioned that the convoy that reached the two hospitals not only delivered fuel but also included health supplies such as medication and surgical kits.



"Today's activities were the latest in ongoing work by the WHO to provide life-saving assistance to hospitals, health workers and patients," he further declared.



As a result of Israeli attacks and a shortage of fuel, nearly all hospitals in Gaza City and the northern regions of Gaza ceased operations. Only a handful of hospitals, including Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, Al-Awda Hospital, and Kamal Adwan Hospital, continued to operate partially, as outlined in a previous statement by the Gaza Health Ministry.

MENAFN30112023000045015839ID1107514102