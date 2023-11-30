Israeli forces transform Palestinian building into Jewish synagogue

(MENAFN) According to local media reports on Wednesday, Israeli soldiers transformed a Palestinian building into a Jewish synagogue as part of their ground operation in northern Gaza.



A Palestinian news outlet reported that “Israeli soldiers have established a synagogue in the heart of the Gaza Strip during the ground invasion.”



Although the outlet did not provide specific details about the converted building's location, it did release photographs depicting the entrance adorned with a prominent sign reading "Abraham Temple." Additional images showcased the interior, revealing seats and a table adorned with Jewish religious books.



“The soldiers converted one of the buildings into a space for them to pray. They added benches and a table to place their prayer books,” the news outlet also mentioned.



“According to the government press office's documentation, the synagogue was named Abraham Temple and it has a sign inside showing the times for prayer, which are updated daily,” it reported.



“In early November, IDF soldiers prayed in a 6th-century synagogue in Gaza, the first time in close to two decades that Jews were allowed to worship at this holy site.”



“The ancient synagogue of Gaza, dating back to 508 CE during the Byzantine period, was unearthed in 1965,” the report stressed.



“Situated in what was once the bustling port city of Gaza, known as ‘Maiuma’ or El Mineh (the harbor) at the time, this historical site now resides within the Rimal district of Gaza City.”



The report suggests that the synagogue established by Israeli soldiers is situated in a distinct building from the one where they conducted prayers in November.

