Turkish FM says UN Security Council lack ability to urge for lasting cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed that the UN Security Council lacked the ability to unanimously advocate for a meaningful cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.



"Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza and its population constitute war crimes. We urge all civilized nations to disassociate themselves from those crimes," Fidan said in a speech to a Security Council meeting on the condition in the Middle East.



Fidan emphasized the necessity for robust global institutions during critical periods, emphasizing their role in upholding international law and safeguarding the moral principles guiding humanity.



"Unfortunately, the Security Council which was entrusted by the UN Charter to do so, time and again failed to fulfill its responsibility to maintain international peace and security. It was unable to call for an effective cease-fire with one voice," Fidan further mentioned.



He underscored that the Security Council is unable to propose a solution to rectify the longstanding injustice endured by the Palestinians over several decades.



"This paralysis will surely reverberate in coping with other global crises and further erode the Council’s credibility in the eyes of humanity. It also wrecks the rule-based international system that the United Nations was established upon.



"Without international law, principles and a moral compass, we are all in uncharted waters. If we don’t fix this problem soon, we will all be haunted yet again by aggravated radicalism of all sorts, which will be feeding on impunity and injustice," Fidan pointed out.

