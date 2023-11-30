Turkey stresses International community’s responsibility to prevent attacks on civilians in Gaza

(MENAFN) The National Security Council of Turkey declared on Wednesday that preventing attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza and terminating the occupation of Palestinian territory is a shared responsibility of the international community.



A declaration released after the National Security Council meeting, chaired by Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, affirmed Turkey's commitment to exerting every possible effort in this regard.



“Sooner or later Israel will have to face the consequences of the inhumane crimes it committed in Gaza,” the declaration mentioned.



“To the Israeli government and the actors who supported the massacre; It has been reminded that if these heinous acts are not put to an end immediately, they may trigger a spiral of violence whose effects will last for generations and may spread outside the region,” it continued.



The council asserted that the attainment of lasting peace hinges on the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, founded on the borders of 1967.



Regarding Turkey's anti-terrorism efforts, the council highlighted that Ankara has substantially weakened the capabilities of terrorist groups such as PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG in Syria and Iraq.



“Within the scope of the ‘strategy to eliminate threats against Turkey at their source,’ the capabilities that the separatist terrorist organization was trying to develop were seriously damaged as a result of the operations carried out against PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG targets in Syria and Iraq, taking into account the safety of civilians and friendly and allied elements,” it also said.

