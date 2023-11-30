ACCIONA CULTURA ORGANIZES THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE NEW STADIUM OF AL FATEH SPORTS CLUB

(MENAFN- ACCIONA) RIYADH, NOVEMBER 30, 2023. ACCIONA Cultura, a leading cultural and event production firm, was selected by Al Fateh Sports Club to organize the inauguration event of the new Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Al Mubarraz, Al Hasha, Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ceremony, held on November 25th 2023, showcased ACCIONA Cultura’s expertise in large-scale, high-profile and digitally-enabled events. The scope of work undertaken by ACCIONA Cultura included the design and execution of a sound and light show, the construction of the VIP area, the event coordination services, protocol, catering and the design of unique gifts for attending fans.

The inauguration was attended by more than 11,000 people, made up of Al-Fateh supporters, authorities and guests from different areas of social and business life in the province.

Javier Arias, ACCIONA Cultura ME Public Affairs Director commented: “It was an honor for ACCIONA Cultura to work for such a prestigious entity as the Al Fateh Sports Club. The challenges demanded by this type of ceremony, held in large open spaces and attended by thousands of people, require detailed planning and faultless execution."

Al-Fateh Sports Club was founded in 1958 by a group of young fans who were united by their love and passion for soccer in one of the neighborhoods of the city of Al-Mubarraz. The club plays in the first division of the Saudi professional league, Saudi Roshn Professional League, of which it was champion in 2013.

In the current season, it occupies the provisional sixth place. The club, in addition to the soccer division, has teams in basketball, handball, volleyball, table tennis, swimming, cycling and martial arts and is considered one of the most reputable institutions in the territory for its intensive work with young people.



360 SOLUTIONS

ACCIONA Cultura is a company which specializes in the creation of museums, events, interiors and immersive experiences with an innovative and sustainable approach. It has developed projects in 43 countries on five continents and has received 220 awards for creativity, innovation and sustainability to date. In 2022, ACCIONA Cultura held more than 800 events in countries such as Spain, Mexico, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. It has the ISO 20121 certificate, which guarantees that all processes are carried out based on sustainability criteria and all its activity is neutral in CO2 emissions.

ACCIONA Cultura leads the ranking of El Publicista as the Best Event Agency (in 2022, 2021 & 2019) which recognizes the best players in the marketing, advertising, events and communication industries in Spain. In 2022, 2021 and 2019 ACCIONA Cultura was recognized as Agency of the Year in Spain and the most awarded agency at the FIP Festival.





