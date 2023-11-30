Gaza media office urges international community to help locate, rescue over 6,500 missing people

(MENAFN) The leader of the Gaza media office has urged the international community to aid local authorities in locating and rescuing the thousands of Palestinians who have gone missing since October 7 due to the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.



Ismail al-Thawabta declared to a Turkish news agency: “Civil defense teams are still recovering dozens of martyrs from under the rubble, and roads from the south to the north of the Gaza Strip.”



“There are about 6,500 missing individuals, including more than 4,700 children and women, either under the rubble or their fate is still unknown,” he emphasized.



He stated that they required tools, devices, as well as fuel to make it to those under the rubble.



Al-Thawabta urged the international community to “intervene by providing heavy equipment and specialized teams in debris removal” to take out the missing civilians or their corpses from under the rubble.



Israel started an enormous military campaign in Gaza after a transboundary raid by Hamas on October 7.



It has since caused deaths of more than 15,000 individuals, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, as reported by health authorities in the enclave.

MENAFN30112023000045015839ID1107514085