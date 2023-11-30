Infinigate Group Appoints Caroline Hutchins As Chief People Officer

(MENAFN- Pressat) Rotkreuz, Switzerland: 30/11/23: The Infinigate Group, the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, is appointing Caroline Hutchins as the new Chief People Officer (CPO).

A senior HR professional, with extensive international experience in leading people transformation programmes across a range of sectors, including Professional Services, Retail, Wholesale and People Technology, across private, listed and private equity backed businesses, Caroline joins the Infinigate Management Team on 1 December 2023 to take charge of the company's growing human capital and employee contingent, following its recent expansion.

With Infinigate placing a very high value on its personalised service, its human and digital dual approach to business and on its in-house expertise, the care and development of its employees is a fundamental priority and area of focus.

Infinigate's CPO will galvanize the company's human resources towards its ambitious goals, continuing its unbroken trend of double-digit growth for over fifteen years, supported and informed by a culture where performance, innovation and continuous learning play a crucial role.

“I'm delighted to join the Infinigate Group at such a pivotal point in its evolution and growth plan. This vibrant, dynamic company, provides unparalleled expertise to cybersecurity providers in an ever changing and growing market. I am excited to be contributing to the organisation as it capitalises on the benefits of its international culture and wide-spanning expertise. I look forward to meeting the teams and working together to embrace their passion for collaboration, personal growth and innovation”.

Klaus Schlichtherle, Chief Executive Officer of the Infinigate Group, says:“Human values are at the very heart of our business. We welcome Caroline, who will help us create the structure and environment to foster people development and enable closer, more fruitful collaboration. She will be central to ensuring our employees feel recognised as our company's most valued resource.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink , Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud ) and Nuvia became part of the Infinigate Group.

For additional information please visit

ENDS

For further press information, please contact:

Orietta Sutherberry: +44 (0)7741 149 367 - ...