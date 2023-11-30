Former US State Secretary Henry Kissinger Dies Aged 100

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (KUNA) - Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who served in the US State Department in the 1970s, passed away late Wednesday. His passing came at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100.

His passing left many reactions in the States that praised his actions as Secretary of State. A statement by Former President George W. Bush says that: "America has lost one of the most dependable and distinctive voices on foreign affairs with the passing of Henry Kissinger."

According to the official US Department of State website, Kissinger was appointed Secretary of State by Former President Richard M. Nixon and served from September 23, 1973 to January 20, 1977.

At the same time, he held the position of National Security Adviser, making him the first person in the country to simultaneously hold these two major positions in the American administration.

After serving in the US Army as a German interpreter, Kissinger attended Harvard University and earned a B.A. in 1950 and a Ph.D. in 1954. (end)

asj











MENAFN30112023000071011013ID1107513930