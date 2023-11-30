Duo Of Landmark Kansas Federal Cases Contain An Unprecedented Trio Of A Pro Se Dad & His Daughters In Section 1983 Suits

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In a developing set of landmark Kansas cases that have garnered attention from legal experts and child advocacy groups, a Kansas father and his two daughters et al have Motioned to Join the family court judge lawsuit Escalante Vs Burmaster by the father's request with a filed petition for a children's writ of habeas corpus against the Chief Judge of the Johnson County District Court in Olathe, KS. The pro se father, Matthew Escalante represents his children's voice in the Kansas High Court cases of 2:23-CV02471 and 2:23-CV02491. Both are Section 1983 civil rights lawsuits that demand the restoration of the best interest of the children, 0471 alleges district judicial misconduct and unlawful practices within the Div 14 courtroom of District Judge Paul W Burmaster. And 02491 is an 8 Million dollar lawsuit for torts of abuse of process and conspiracy to interfere against the mother of the children, her attorney in misconduct and the children's guardian ad Litem gone rogue.

A writ of habeas corpus, traditionally is used to challenge the unlawful detention of individuals, is now being invoked in this unique unprecedented federal judge lawsuit to challenge the judiciary's alleged unlawful withholding of information of where the jurisdiction and custody case has been transferred to and not disclosed by the Chief Judge order on Nov 16, 2023. The father argues that the court's decision to remove Burmaster was wise but a poor decision has been made by the Chief to not inform the parents of what county they now must report. The father cited an infringement by the district court of Const Amndt 14.S1.5.8.1 Parents and Children and Due Process next to his continued concern over the court's handling of the case since 2018. The father alleges that the Chief Judge displayed a lack of impartiality and allowed personal grievances of Burmaster's misconduct to spill onto his children in retaliation. The father's claims in the district judge suit are very serious and have yet to receive Burmaster's legal response, now due on 12/12/23. Father's assertions are the procedural abuse of protection orders is affirmed, and many irregularities and deviations of family law have transpired. Resulting in an unfair outcome that does not prioritize the well-being of the children. Legal experts across the country are now beginning to express interest in this case, as it raises important questions about the role of the judiciary in safeguarding the best interest of children involved in custody disputes. Critics argue that the current system may be susceptible to biases and fail to adequately consider the complex dynamics of individual cases. Child advocacy groups have also rallied behind the father, asserting that the welfare of children should always be the paramount concern in custody proceedings. They emphasize the need for a fair and unbiased evaluation of the best interest of the children involved, taking into account their unique circumstances and needs. The filing of the children's writ of habeas corpus represents a significant step towards addressing the alleged shortcomings within the Johnson County District Family Court system. It serves as a call for greater transparency, fairness, and accountability in custody cases to ensure the well-being and best interests of the children are protected. As this case unfolds, both legal experts and concerned citizens will be closely watching the dual proceedings, hoping for a just resolution that prioritizes the welfare of the children involved and sets a precedent for future custody disputes.