Celebrate National Picture Book Month With The Amazing Corner

Celebrate with The Amazing Corner! In celebration of National Picture Book Month this November, young readers are in for a splash of excitement with "The Amazing Wethead." This captivating children's book introduces us to a young man who unknowingly becomes a superhero and decides to use his new found water powers to protect his town.

Author Tanerra Willis enlisted the help of her son to bring this story to life. Together they created a book that teaches accepting one's unique abilities and embracing their individuality as well as the differences in others. Wethead's journey inspires children to overcome obstacles and develop creative solutions to problems they may encounter.

After managing to overcome poverty, infertility, childhood traumas, and other systemic barriers it is not hard to understand how Tanerra Willis was able to pen a story of triumph. She continues to face challenges with courage and use transparency to inspire, motivate, and encourage others to improve their own lives. Tanerra's inspirational lifestyle brand“The Amazing Corner” uses self-published books, apparel, events, workshops and/or coaching services to improve the lives of its clients and customers.

In the spirit of the National literacy initiative, dive into the pages of "The Amazing Wethead”, a book that not only empowers but also inspires young readers to believe in their own potential.

