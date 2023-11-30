-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Brave Female Sappers


11/30/2023 1:11:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev shared a publication about Azerbaijani women sappers on his page on social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to Azernews, the publication said:

"Brave women sappers of Azerbaijan putting under the potential risk their physical safety are in field operations to clear landmines infested territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia to save lives, to eradicate the "seeds of death" and render these lands safe and secure for children."

MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107513909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search