Azerbaijan's Brave Female Sappers

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev
shared a publication about Azerbaijani women sappers on his page on
social network X (formerly Twitter).
According to Azernews, the publication said:
"Brave women sappers of Azerbaijan putting under the potential
risk their physical safety are in field operations to clear
landmines infested territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia to save
lives, to eradicate the "seeds of death" and render these lands
safe and secure for children."
