Qatar's Power International To Invest In Dev't Of Uzbek Transport Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 30. Qatar Power
International Holding will invest in the construction of a new
railway for high-speed trains in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The announcement came after a meeting between Uzbekistan's
Chairman of the Tourism Committee, Umid Shadiyev, and a Qatari
delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Board of Qatar Power
International Holding, Maurice Ghattas.
During the discussion, the team was given thorough information
about Uzbekistan's business potential, as well as the state's
tourism reforms in recent years.
Participants also discussed luring Qatari investments in the
development of Uzbekistan's tourism infrastructure, such as the
construction of hotels and a toll highway on the Tashkent-Samarkand
route.
Qatar's Power International Holding declared its willingness to
invest in the start-up of ammonia and urea manufacturing in
Uzbekistan's Navoi region earlier this week.
Moreover, Uzbekistan and Qatari entrepreneurs plan to create a
joint fund for financial support of new investment projects.
The new joint projects include the construction of a modern
hotel complex in the Bukhara city, a large logistics center, a
commercial and residential complex in Tashkent city, the
development of high-speed road and railway infrastructure, airport
modernization, as well as projects in the fields of energy,
metallurgy, textile industry, livestock, and manufacturing of
construction materials.
Uzbekistan and Qatar have signed several investment agreements
in the fields of the food industry, green energy, and
infrastructure development in September 2023 as a result of the
meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Laziz
Kudratov and representatives of leading Qatari investment
companies.
In contrast to the preceding year, which saw only $40 million in
investments in Uzbekistan, this year managed to attract a much
larger sum, totaling $450 million.
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107513907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.