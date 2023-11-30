HSA Commends Tajikistan's Drive Towards Sustainable Hydropower Projects (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Hydropower
Sustainability Alliance (HSA) has observed a notable trend in
Tajikistan, demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing existing
hydropower projects and ensuring that future developments adhere to
international ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices
outlined in the HS Standard, a source at HSA told Trend .
It was elaborated that the HS Standard encompasses 12 ESG
topics, covering various aspects such as biodiversity, invasive
species, resettlement, governance, and procurement.
The initiatives are being evaluated through a comprehensive
document analysis, on-site inspections, and interviews with project
developers and affected communities. Following the assessment, the
findings are made public for a 60-day consultation period, allowing
stakeholders and the general public to submit feedback and engage
in discussions on the project's long-term viability.
According to the source, Tajikistan's Sebzor hydropower plant
recently underwent a sustainability evaluation using the HS
Standard. This evaluation took into account the project's
conditions at the time of review as well as its current status. As
a result, the Sebzor project received gold accreditation for its
sustainability performance, particularly during the planning
stage.
"HSA, with support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs (SECO), has an on-going capacity-building program in the
region to equip relevant entities with the necessary tools, skills,
and knowledge to ensure that Tajikistan's objectives to expand
hydropower generation are pursued responsibly and sustainably," the
source said.
It was highlighted that this concerted focus on capacity
building and adherence to international standards signals a
positive trajectory for the country's hydropower sector,
reinforcing its commitment to environmentally and socially
responsible practices.
The HSA owns and governs the Hydropower Sustainability Standard
(HS Standard), a robust assessment and certification framework that
recognizes hydropower projects that meet specific ESG criteria.
