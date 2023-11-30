Azerbaijan Becomes Frequent-Travel Landmark For Central Asian Tourists

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A total of
108,516 tourists from Central Asian countries visited Azerbaijan
from January through October 2023, which is 85 percent higher than
the similar period of 2022 (58,707 people), Trend reports, referring
to the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The number of tourists from Kazakhstan amounted to 47,867 (88
percent year-on-year growth), Uzbekistan - 31,416 (52 percent
year-on-year growth), Turkmenistan - 20,915 (166 percent
year-on-year growth), Kyrgyzstan - 4,454 (76 percent year-on-year
growth), Tajikistan - 3,864 (79 percent year-on-year growth).
More than 1,724 million tourists visited Azerbaijan in the
reporting period (a 30 percent increase).
In 2022, more than 1,602 million foreign citizens visited
Azerbaijan, which is more than twice as much as in 2021 (790,062
tourists), and 73,823 tourists from Central Asian countries, which
is 4.75 times more than in 2021 (15,516 tourists).
A total of 411,141 people visited Azerbaijan from Central Asian
countries in 2017-2022 (from Kazakhstan 167,052, Turkmenistan
119,201, Uzbekistan 96,278, Kyrgyzstan 15,467, Tajikistan
13,143).
