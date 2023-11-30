President Of Uzbekistan To Join Conference In UAE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, will visit the UAE to attend the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the press service of the Uzbek President said, Trend reports.

The global climate summit will be attended by leaders from more than 150 countries, as well as heads of key international organizations and financial institutions, as sources say. The agenda includes implementing the key requirements of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, combating modern environmental difficulties, and international collaboration in the field of "green" development.

Uzbekistan's President intends to make a report at the summit's plenary session, as well as participate in a number of bilateral talks and negotiations. Uzbekistan signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1993 and became a signatory to the Paris Agreement in 2018.

