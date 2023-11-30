President Of Uzbekistan To Join Conference In UAE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, will visit the UAE to attend
the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change, the press service of the
Uzbek President said, Trend reports.
The global climate summit will be attended by leaders from more
than 150 countries, as well as heads of key international
organizations and financial institutions, as sources say. The
agenda includes implementing the key requirements of the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, combating modern
environmental difficulties, and international collaboration in the
field of "green" development.
Uzbekistan's President intends to make a report at the summit's
plenary session, as well as participate in a number of bilateral
talks and negotiations. Uzbekistan signed the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change in 1993 and became a signatory to the
Paris Agreement in 2018.
