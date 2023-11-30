Azerbaijani And Algerian Foreign Ministries Consult Into Political Issues (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A meeting within
the context of political discussions between Azerbaijan's Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Algeria's National Community Abroad was inaugurated in Baku, the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .
Political consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister
Yalchin Rafiyev from Azerbaijan and Secretary General of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Lounes
Magramane from Algeria, where the sides discussed the prospects for
expanding Azerbaijan-Algeria friendship and cooperation relations,
the importance of diversifying economic and trade ties, the
development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the
intensification of high-level mutual visits.
During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in education,
culture, tourism, health care, and a variety of other fields were
also explored. It was noted that the formation of a joint economic
commission with the participation of key entities from both
countries will help enhance bilateral relations in relevant
directions.
Concerning collaboration within the framework of multilateral
cooperation platforms, the parties expressed satisfaction with the
current level of interactions within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement,
and Organization of Islamic Collaboration. It was noted that the
initiatives put forward during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the
Non-Aligned Movement serve to strengthen its positions in the
international relations system, and both parties emphasized the
importance of maintaining the positive dynamics of bilateral
cooperation within international organizations in the future.
The parties also discussed regional and international political
dynamics.
