Azerbaijani Oil Prices Show Minor Increase


11/30/2023 1:10:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. On November 29, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta climbed by 33 cents to $86.1 per barrel from the previous week, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by 32 cents to $84.53 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The price of URALS with port shipment remained steady at $66.53 per barrel.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea climbed by 29 cents to $82.28 a barrel on November 29 compared to the previous indicator.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 30.

