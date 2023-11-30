Azerbaijani Oil Prices Show Minor Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. On November 29,
the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the
Italian port of Augusta climbed by 33 cents to $86.1 per barrel
from the previous week, Trend reports, referring to the source from the
country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by 32 cents to $84.53 per
barrel.
Azerbaijan also sells URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The price
of URALS with port shipment remained steady at $66.53 per
barrel.
In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in
the North Sea climbed by 29 cents to $82.28 a barrel on November 29
compared to the previous indicator.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 30.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107513900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.