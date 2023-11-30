Iranian Currency Rates For November 30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 24 decreased in price compared to November 29. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 46,069 rials.

Currency Rial on November 30 Rial on November 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,287 53,382 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,985 47,921 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,051 4,068 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,939 3,957 1 Danish krone DKK 6,180 6,200 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,170 136,262 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,699 14,705 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,493 28,488 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,381 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,103 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,891 30,966 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,824 25,812 1 South African rand ZAR 2,251 2,258 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,453 1,454 1 Russian ruble RUB 474 472 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,212 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,793 27,989 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,508 31,555 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,105 38,110 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,276 1,276 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,485 31,481 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,752 8,750 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,910 5,908 100 Thai baths THB 120,309 120,946 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,016 8,991 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,481 32,654 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,069 46,220 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,150 9,151 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,511 15,499 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,719 2,725 1 Afghan afghani AFN 602 603 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,736 75,817 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 460,546 rials and the price of $1 is 419,889 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,694 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,717 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 550,000–553,000 rials.

