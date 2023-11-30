AZAL Offers Discounts On Tickets Between Baku And Beijing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The national air carrier of Azerbaijan, AZAL, has launched a
special offer for flights between Baku and Beijing, giving
passengers the chance to purchase tickets at reduced fares.
Within the offer, the price of tickets en route
Baku-Beijing-Baku starts from AZN 699. Tickets en route
Beijing-Baku-Beijing are available from USD 455.
These discounted tickets can be purchased from November 30 to
December 14, 2023. It is important to note that starting from
December 19, flights between Baku and Beijing will be operated
twice a week – on Tuesdays and Sundays.
This offer from AZAL allows travellers to visit one of the most
captivating and intriguing cities in the world at attractive
prices.
To purchase tickets, please visit the official website , use the renewed mobile app
of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited
agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.
