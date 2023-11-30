Inmerge Innovation Summit Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The InMerge
Innovation Summit, organized by Azerbaijan's PASHA Holding, has
started its work in Baku, Trend reports.
The summit, billed as the region's largest innovation event,
will bring together major firms, entrepreneurs, and investors to
debate breakthroughs and prospective collaborations that will
benefit the region's and Azerbaijan's innovative ecosystems.
The event will feature participation from Assistant to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department
for Economic Affairs and Innovation Policy at the Administration of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov,
Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan
Rashad Nabiyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Elnur Aliyev, CEO of Trendyol Group Erdem Inan, CEO of PASHA
Holding Jalal Gasimov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Export and
Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, Vice
President, Regional Manager Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa
Cristina Doros, Executive Director of the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan Farid Osmanov, CEO of Bakcell Klaus Mueller, and many
others who have distinguished themselves in their fields.
Steve Wozniak, one of Apple's co-founders, will also speak at
the event, giving insights into technology trends and his own
experiences.
The summit will include presentations, talks, and seminars on a
variety of issues, including e-commerce, artificial intelligence,
telecommunications, and many more.
The event is scheduled to attract over 3,800 attendees and
feature presentations from over 100 businesses.
The InMerge Innovation Summit will be held at the Baku Congress
Center from November 30 to December 1.
