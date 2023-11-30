Qatar Announces Extension Of Gaza Truce For Additional Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 30 (KUNA) - Qatar Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that the Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day.

Qatari News Agency quoted the foreign ministry's spokesperson Dr. Majed Al-Ansari as saying an agreement was reached to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day (today, Thursday) under the same previous conditions, namely a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid, within the framework of Qatar's joint mediation with Egypt and the US.

The spokesperson also confirmed the continued intensification of efforts with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)

