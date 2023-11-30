-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Announces Extension Of Gaza Truce For Additional Day


11/30/2023 1:05:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 30 (KUNA) - Qatar Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that the Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day.
Qatari News Agency quoted the foreign ministry's spokesperson Dr. Majed Al-Ansari as saying an agreement was reached to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day (today, Thursday) under the same previous conditions, namely a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid, within the framework of Qatar's joint mediation with Egypt and the US.
The spokesperson also confirmed the continued intensification of efforts with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)
sss




MENAFN30112023000071011013ID1107513223

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search