1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah appointed Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

1974 -- Kuwait United Poultry Company was founded.

1978 -- Hassan Johar Hayat, former MP, passed away at age 68.

2004 -- Kuwait Army announced martyrdom of non-commissioned officers and their trainer when a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) accidentally exploded during training.

2004 -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and South Korean National Defense Minister Yoon Kwang-ung signed MoU on defense and military cooperation, purchasing of weapons and exchange of expertise.

2005 -- Woman advocate Latifa Al-Rujaib, former Undersecretary of Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, passed away at age 64.

2006 -- French President Jacques Chirac handed Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah an honorary Order for his vital role in expanding cooperation between the two countries. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad decorated Chirac with Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order.

2011 -- Amiri Decree issued appointing Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

2019 -- Kuwaiti inventors Sarah Abu Arjaib and Dr. Meshari Al-Mutairi won the gold prize in the health and environmental categories of the Seoul International Inventions Fair (SIIF).

2022 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved amendments to electoral law, allocating voters according to their place of residence registered in their civil IDs.

2022 -- Former National Assembly Speaker Mohammad Yusuf Al-Adsani passed away at the age 97. Born in 1925, the deceased was one of the leading politicians and parliamentarians in the State of Kuwait. He became parliament speaker in 1981-85, Minister of Planning (1976-78), Minister of Public Works in 1978, President of the Municipal Council and appointed as Ambassador to Saudi ARabia, Somalia and Lebanon. (end) bs