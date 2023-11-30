(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Students from Swiss International School Dubai compete at their 'Boarding Olympics'







Ever wondered what it's like for the boarding students at Swiss International School Dubai? Last weekend, the two boarding houses - Zurich and Geneva - competed in a fun 'boarding Olympics' that saw students take part in tug of war, welly boot throwing, relay racing, volleyball, wheelbarrow races and water pistol and a sponge-throwing finale.



The boarding Olympics took place to coincide with the final weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge: 30x30.

The school caters to day students, flexi/weekly boarding students and full boarding.

Flexi boarding students can board while parents are travelling or during the week.







