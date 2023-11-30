(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Martyr's Day







Latifa bint Mohammed: Honouring the Sacrifices of Our Nation's Martyrs

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, highlighted the solemn reverence of Commemoration Day, a day dedicated to remembering the brave martyrs and devoted sons of the nation who valiantly gave their lives for its safety and sovereignty. She expressed:“Commemoration Day stands as a beacon of honour in our nation's history. It is a day to express our deep appreciation and gratitude towards the martyrs of the UAE, whose memories are in our collective thoughts, and to their families who instilled in them the love of the homeland and strengthened in them the values of loyalty and belonging. We draw strength and determination from our martyrs, the symbols of loyalty and selflessness. May their legacy endure and resonate with every stride our nation takes.”