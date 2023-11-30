Doha Forum To Focus On 'Building Shared Futures'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 21st edition of the Doha Forum will bring together world's top decision makers, policy leaders and experts to discuss about challenges and critical issues facing the world.

The hybrid event will be held on December 10 and 11 under the theme 'Building Shared Futures' at the Grand Sheraton Hotel.

Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences (PCOC), Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari said yesterday that at a time of unprecedented geopolitical dynamics, the 21st edition of Doha Forum will welcome many notable guests under its core values of dialogue, diplomacy and diversity.

According to Al Kuwari policy makers from Eastern Asia and Latin America will be also part of this year's Forum and it will provide the opportunity to corporate with policy makers from all continents.

“Never before has it been of greater importance to gather the world's leaders and leading policy makers in the name of diplomacy, diversity and dialogue. We look forward to welcoming our guests to Doha for the forum's 21st Edition and facilitating and encouraging discussions of critical significance to the world,” Al Kuwari said addressing a press conference held at the Diplomatic Club.

He emphasised that regional and international issues will be discussed over two days including the crisis in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen and Syria. Also other challenges facing the world in areas including energy, climate change, sustainability and Artificial Intelligence will be part of the discussions.

Managing Director of Doha Forum, Fatema Al Baker speaking at the press conference shared more details about the sessions and specific topics of discussions.

She said that the dialogue and discussions will be around four critical topics international relations and security, economic policy and development, cyber security, data privacy, and artificial intelligence and sustainability.

According to Al Baker, the Forum will host 18 main sessions, panel discussions, newsmaker interviews besides 35 side sessions promoting exchange of ideas, policy making, and the provision of viable recommendations.

Established in 2000, Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas, policymaking, and action-oriented recommendations.