US Embassy-Funded Project Transforms Agriculture For 3,700 Farmers In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Financially supported by the US Embassy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , a Sustainable Agriculture Project, costing 1.3 million dollars over five years, concluded with a closing ceremony in Peshawar.

US Ambassador Donald Blome commended the project, which educated 3,700 farmers, including 600 women, on improved agricultural practices, leading to increased income and diversification into alternative crops.

Implemented by FAO and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Alternative Preferred Sources of Income program facilitated positive outcomes. Ambassador Blome highlighted the establishment of fruit and vegetable gardens, greenhouses, and irrigation systems, benefiting over 25,000 people.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Blome applauded the impactful participation of women farmers, considering it not only inspirational but also indicative of a promising future. He expressed gratitude to Director General Jan Muhammad Khan and Secretary Muhammad Javed Marwat for their dedicated efforts in project completion.

To conclude the event, Ambassador Blome engaged with participating farmers, planting a sapling on the FAO premises to symbolize growth and sustainability.