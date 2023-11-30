Gold Forecast: Looks To The Upside

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Gold markets experienced another rally early on Tuesday, indicating a potential breakout from what appears to be a double-top pattern. The current resistance level has proven challenging to surpass on multiple occasions, suggesting that traders should exercise caution at this juncture. While a pullback is possible, selling gold might not be advisable given its current strength. A breakthrough above the $2050 level could swiftly send the market toward the $2100 area, representing a significant breach of resistance .

Given these factors, the strategy moving forward should involve buying in dips. The market appears to have substantial support and is characterized by a lot of "noise" or volatility, making it more likely for traders to seek value and capitalize on it.

However, should a breakout occur, the market could experience a significant surge. This potential breakout could trigger a "Fear of Missing Out (FOMO)" trade, making it an attractive proposition for traders, especially later in the year.

The $2000 level is another critical point, attracting considerable attention due to its psychological significance as a round figure. Despite being breached a couple of times, a breakdown below this level should not be over-interpreted. The 50-day EMA, currently near the $1970 area and on an upward trajectory, might serve as the market's floor for now. It's also noteworthy that the recent pullback reached the 38.2% Fibonacci level and touched the 200-Day EMA indicator. In such scenarios, where a market only retracts to the 38.2% Fibonacci level, there is usually an underlying strong momentum, as it shows that there are people out there willing to get involved in minor pullbacks on Dips Still Favored

Ultimately, the gold market is currently at a pivotal point, with strong indicators suggesting continued upward momentum. The key levels to watch are the $2050 and $2000 levels, with the latter serving as a psychological and technical support. The market's behavior around these levels, coupled with the influence of the 50-Day and 200-Day EMAs , will be crucial in determining its direction. Traders should be prepared for both a potential pullback and a breakout, with the latter possibly leading to a significant rally in the market.

In this environment, I just don't see any real reason to short gol , but in the end, the markets will continue to see value hunters out there. The world is shaky at the moment, and therefore there are plenty of people willing to buy gold.

