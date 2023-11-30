EUR/USD Forecast: Attempting To Breakout Still

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Tuesday's trading session, the euro initially experienced a decline but subsequently demonstrated a resurgence, indicating a potential buildup of momentum.

This movement suggests an attempt to breach the significant 1.10 level, which is not only a psychologically important figure but also coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. In other words, its time to buckle up, as we are going to continue to see a lot of choppiness.

The market is expected to continue exhibiting considerable volatility . Notably, each pullback seems to attract buyers eager to acquire euros. This buying interest could be partly attributed to the prevailing belief among traders that the Federal Reserve may lean towards a more relaxed monetary policy in the future. Such a shift would logically lead to a weaker US dollar, reinforcing the euro's position as the "anti-dollar," a term often used to describe its inverse relationship with the US currency.

Another key technical development is the 50-Day EMA beginning to cross above the 200-Day EMA, forming what is known as a "golden cross." This event is typically viewed as a bullish signal. Despite the market being somewhat overstretched at present, the presence of strong buying support suggests that a breakout could be imminent. Should the euro successfully surpass the 1.10 level, it is anticipated to potentially reach as high as 1250 is Major Support Underneath

The 1.0850 mark stands out as a significant support level, likely to attract buyers. Currently, the market appears to be at the upper end of a short-term consolidation range, with increasing pressure that could lead to a breakout. However, certainty in this regard remains elusive, and a prudent approach would be to watch for a daily close above the 1.10 level. Such a move would represent a notable shift in market sentiment and a clear break from the prevailing downward pressure.

At the end of the day, while the euro's trajectory is subject to ongoing noisy behavior, the underlying market dynamics, including expectations of changing US monetary policy and technical indicators like the golden cross, suggest a bullish outlook, at least until the end of the year. However, there is a lot of chatter out there that is going to be noise-inducing. Traders and investors alike should closely monitor the 1.10 threshold, as its breach could signal a significant change in the euro's direction.

