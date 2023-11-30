Natural Gas Forecast: Still Looking For Clarity

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Tuesday's trading session, the natural gas markets experienced a modest rally.

This upturn was marked by a break above the high of Monday's hammer pattern, signaling a potential breakout to the upside. Given the current winter season, it's likely that the market will continue to attract value seekers, especially considering the recent significant pullback following a 40% gain.

The market's approach to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level is particularly intriguing to value-oriented market participants. Additionally, there's an underlying uptrend line that is garnering attention. A decisive move above the peak of the previous Friday's session would strongly indicate that natural gas prices are poised for a continued rally, potentially a substantial one.

There's a prevailing expectation that, at some point this winter, we might witness a sharp increase in prices. This surge is anticipated to reflect concerns over the European Union's natural gas reserves being insufficient for the winter months, potentially leading to increased demand in the American LNG markets. It's important to note that this contract is also highly responsive to weather conditions in the United States. The relatively mild weather so far this winter may be contributing to the market's current downturn Issues Surrounding Nat Gas?

Another factor influencing the market is speculation about a potential recession, which could lead to reduced electricity demand, often powered by natural gas. The market is currently facing numerous conflicting influences, but such complexity is typical in this sector, known for its sensitivity and short-term focus.

Moreover, it's crucial to consider the impact of a sudden, short-term cold spell, which could dramatically drive the market upwards. The natural gas market, with its myriad of influencing factors, remains a dynamic and sensitive environment, responsive to a range of global and local events. As such, traders and investors continue to navigate this market with a keen eye on both long-term trends and short-term fluctuations. This is a market that tends to shake a lot of people out of it, as it is so noisy. Because of this, I tend to use a lot less leverage in this market, as you can get hurt easily in highly levered positions. Ultimately, I think natural gas is going to go higher, but this recent pullback will more likely than not be something that has scared some traders out of positions.

