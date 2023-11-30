Crude Oil Forecast: Waits For Cuts

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Crude oil markets exhibited limited activity during Tuesday's trading session, characterized by a palpable sense of anticipation as we await OPEC's forthcoming decision on its future supply strategy Crude Oil

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market continues to navigate choppy waters as we endeavor to decipher our next course of action. Indeed, the deliberations within OPEC loom large, with the organization grappling over whether to implement production cuts in response to the recent precipitous drop in prices. Furthermore, a lingering question that hangs heavily in the air revolves around whether the markets find themselves mired in oversold territory, and if they stand in need of a helping hand via OPEC's intervention.

Compounding the conundrum is the specter of a looming economic recession, casting a shadow of uncertainty over future demand. The crucial juncture we now find ourselves at is the ardent attempt to gauge whether we've ventured too far down the rabbit hole. Currently, the $72.50 level below remains a stalwart bastion of support, while the $79.50 level above serves as an imposing citadel of resistance.

Brent Crude

The Brent markets have mirrored a similar pattern, oscillating back and forth throughout the trading session, with a pivotal focus on the elusive $80 level. Within this enigmatic context, it is imperative to scrutinize the situation through the prism of supply and demand dynamics. The ongoing query centers on whether the recent price reductions have managed to stimulate sufficient demand. The specter of a formidable recession on the horizon further complicates this equation, leaving us to ponder the market's resilience in the face of such adversity.

It bears mention that the impending convergence of the 50-Day EMA with the 200-Day EMA, often referred to as the "death cross," constitutes a disconcerting technical indicator. Nonetheless, it's worth acknowledging that this indicator has a propensity to manifest tardily, frequently preceding a market reversal. Consequently, we stand at a juncture where OPEC's decision-making could prove pivotal. An assertive posture by OPEC in the form of substantial production cuts might provide a modicum of uplift. Moreover, it is my contention that the market presently grapples with oversold conditions, transitioning into a phase that could be construed as accumulation. To substantiate this, we must successfully breach the $83 level, a development that could serve as a sign of confirmation.

