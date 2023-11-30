Qatar Announces Extension Of Gaza Truce For An Additional Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that the Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day (Thursday, November 30, 2023).

The ceasefire between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel will be under the same conditions as earlier, which are a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid, within the framework of the joint mediation of the State of Qatar, along with Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that intensified efforts continue with the goal of reaching a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.