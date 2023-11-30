Malaika Arora Oodles Praises For Handsome Sreeram On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sreeram couldn\'t have asked for more on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. After delivering an extraordinary performance along with his choreographer Sonali Kar that left everyone excited and keyed up, they got good praise from Judge Malaika Arora.



Well, such was the effect of the dance performance by Sreeram that it made the judges go completely thrilled and Malaika couldn\'t stop praising the performance. She mentioned how Sreeram is the best and good-looking Indian Idol Winner and also a good-looking contestant on the current season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as well.



To get a full on score of 30 from these three judges on the panel namely Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi will be a goal which Sreeram will be aiming for in the coming episodes but for now, he has achieved the mark that has earned him a special place in the heart of the judges especially Malaika.



Catch this only on another exciting episode of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa on 2nd and 3rd December this weekend at 9:30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

