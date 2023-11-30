Seminar On“The Role Of Media In NGO Sector” Facilitated By Russian Delegation At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a collaborative effort between Marwah Studios and the Indo Russia Film and Cultural Forum, a significant seminar on“The Role of Media in the NGO Sector” was conducted at Marwah Studios. The seminar hosted a distinguished delegation of Russian representatives spanning various sectors, including media, NGOs, and education.



Led by Marine Voskanyan, Head of the Smart Civilization Institute, the Russian delegation presented a series of insightful papers at the Asian Academy of Film and Television, shedding light on the multifaceted relationship between media and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The diverse group included Dr. Roman Lunkin, Deputy Director of the Institute of Europe at the Russian Academy of Science; Dr. Indira Gazieva, Researcher at the International Centre for South Asian Studies; Ivan Kulakov, Coordinator of the Youth Club of the Russian Historical Society; Anton Vorontsov and Arina Zelenkova, Analysts at the Russian State University for the Humanities; Kirill Kostin, Head of the Project Office at NGO Smart Civilization; and Vadim Panfilov, Senior Cameraman.



The seminar provided a platform for each delegate to share their experiences and insights on effective collaboration between media and NGOs. Discussions included strategies for enhancing the visibility and impact of NGOs through media channels, as well as the importance of leveraging digital platforms to reach wider audiences.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the founder of Marwah Studios, took the opportunity to brief the guests and the audience about the various social services undertaken by Marwah Studios. He emphasized the studio's commitment to supporting and collaborating with NGOs to address social issues and bring about positive change.



In recognition of their valuable contributions to the seminar, Dr. Marwah presented mementos to the distinguished Russian delegates, further strengthening the cultural and intellectual exchange between the two nations.



The seminar concluded with a sense of mutual understanding and shared commitment to harnessing the power of media for the greater good, particularly in the context of the NGO sector. The event was supported by ICMEI-International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.



